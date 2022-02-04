Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Declines By 19.8%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 931,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $67.58 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

