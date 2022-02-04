LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

LTC stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

