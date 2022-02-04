Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up to $45.38

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.38, but opened at $47.72. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 19,352 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after acquiring an additional 510,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $28,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

