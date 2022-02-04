Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

