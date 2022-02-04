Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.08.

CRBP opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 204,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

