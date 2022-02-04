Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $492.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

