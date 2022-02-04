Credit Suisse Group Cuts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $99.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.78.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.26). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.