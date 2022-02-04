$485.22 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce $485.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.00 million to $491.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $379.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 426.20 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

