Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($169.66) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.06 ($171.98).

ETR:DHER opened at €65.24 ($73.30) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €62.44 ($70.16) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($159.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

