Haywood Securities Boosts PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.00

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) had its target price hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PetroShale stock opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. PetroShale has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetroShale will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

