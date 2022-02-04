Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $184.50 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $745.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $473.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.23.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

