Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Cardlytics worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $470,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 65,112 shares valued at $4,431,201. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

