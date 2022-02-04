Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,336,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,633,000 after purchasing an additional 456,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,461 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.45, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

