Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of SiTime worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $1,238,411.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $196.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.20. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

