US Bancorp DE Sells 673 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $515,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, reduced their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

