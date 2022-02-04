American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.54% of Park Aerospace worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 33,852 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $267.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.82. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

