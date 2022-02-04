US Bancorp DE Has $408,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

