American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.