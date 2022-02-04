23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) by 5,034.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth $10,484,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 908.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 4.53 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 3.96 and a 52-week high of 18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of 6.43 and a 200 day moving average of 8.30.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.