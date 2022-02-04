US Bancorp DE Buys 1,092 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

