Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Laureate Education worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 38.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $352,000.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

