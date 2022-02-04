Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

