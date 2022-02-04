Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $200,000 Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

