Morgan Stanley Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $300.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.18.

SPOT stock opened at $159.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.94. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $155.57 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

