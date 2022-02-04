Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $203,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ADUS opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
