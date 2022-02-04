Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $203,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

