Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.14. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,516 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.
About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.
