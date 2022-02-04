Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.14. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,516 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth $517,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 111,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares during the period.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

