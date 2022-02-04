Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $127.61

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.61, but opened at $118.39. Square shares last traded at $116.14, with a volume of 196,415 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average is $218.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

