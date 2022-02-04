ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton Sells 4,055 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00.

NASDAQ ON opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

