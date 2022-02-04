Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker Buys 12,900 Shares

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $7,351,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $6,323,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

