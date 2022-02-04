eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $239,670.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $26.19 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 3.10.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,911,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of eXp World by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of eXp World by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

