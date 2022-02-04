Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 6,313 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,833,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,661,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, raised their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

