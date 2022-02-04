Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Purchases $128,941.52 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $770.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $830.87 and its 200-day moving average is $836.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $641.00 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

