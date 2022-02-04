Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Purchases $128,941.52 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $770.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $830.87 and its 200-day moving average is $836.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $641.00 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
