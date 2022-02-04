Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.28. Nuvalent shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

