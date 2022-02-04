Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.56. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 822 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth approximately $15,228,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth approximately $20,399,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

