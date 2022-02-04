Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 93,197 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 398,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.