Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.13. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $26,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,554 shares of company stock valued at $52,520 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

