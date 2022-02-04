Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,299.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283 over the last ninety days. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

