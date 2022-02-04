Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.