Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 139.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 97.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

