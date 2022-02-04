Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 4,850 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,490 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,104. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

