8,358 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bancorp by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 259,067 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bancorp by 1,204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $30.43 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TBBK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

