8,358 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bancorp by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 259,067 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bancorp by 1,204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $30.43 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34.
Several research firms have commented on TBBK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Bancorp Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
