Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.91 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.