JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

