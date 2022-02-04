JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
