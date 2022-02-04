Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 256,167 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 285.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 795,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 118,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,972,000 after buying an additional 76,733 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $93.75 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

