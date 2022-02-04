Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $104.42 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.34 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87.

