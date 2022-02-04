Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 483,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 972,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 182,914 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.