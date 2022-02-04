Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 307,704 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,704 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

