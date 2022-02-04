260 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Markel by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,260.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,231.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,248.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

