Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $294,000 Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 139.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 23.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.