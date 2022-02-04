Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of SEE opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

